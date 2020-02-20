Pratt County Kiwanis Club collecting shoes for people in need

The Pratt County Kiwanis Club makes us Kansas Proud for helping people in third world countries.

The Pratt County Tribune reports the organization is collecting gently used or new shoes through March.

“We have this shoe drive every two years, and this is our third year,” Kiwanis member Ron Moser told the Pratt Tribune. “Each time we have gathered over 3,000 pairs of shoes just here in Pratt. It is amazing what a throw-away society we have become. If you think about it, America can basically clothe the world with what we have extra in our closets.“

The organization says their goal is to collect 100 bags of shoes to donate.

Donations can be dropped off at the Pratt Municipal Building, PRMC, Pratt High School, Liberty Middle School, Skyline Schools and several area churches.