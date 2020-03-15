Pregnant woman hurt in northeast Wichita shooting

Wichita police say a pregnant woman was taken to the hospital following a shooting Sunday night.

Officers responded around 9 p.m. for a report of a shooting at a home in the 2600 block of north Minnesota.

When officers arrived on scene, they administered first aid to a 22-year-old woman before she was taken to a nearby hospital. No word yet on her condition.

Police say three people were inside the house when shots came through the window.

Right now, police say they have little information on a suspect but say there is no threat to the public.

