Pregnant woman with COVID-19 only Wichita case to get remdesivir

A pregnant woman from western Kansas battling COVID-19 at a Wichita hospital is the only Wichita case to receive the antiviral drug remdesivir, according to Dr. Tom Moore, an infectious disease specialist with Wesley Medical Center.

The drug was approved on May 1. With short supply, it's only to be used on the sickest patients.

Dr. Moore says the woman and her baby are still alive, but the woman's condition remains critical.

In a press conference Monday, Dr. Lee Norman with the Kansas Department of Health and Environment said the drug will be available in Kansas this week, but the supply will only treat 50 to 55 patients total.

Dr. Norman says it will only be used on patients who are extremely ill and on a ventilator, and that studies show it can speed up recovery time.