Prelim. hearing starts for mom charged in son's death at S. Wichita motel

A Wichita mother charged with first-degree murder in the May death of her 2-year-old son appeared in court Friday for a preliminary hearing.

The coroner's report shows 2-year-old Zayden Jaynesahkluah died from methadone poisoning at a south-Wichita motel. Methadone is often used in drug-treatment programs to help treat cravings and withdrawals.

In court Friday, the most emotion Eyewitness News saw from Compass was when her grandmother took the stand. Her grandmother says at one point in the days leading up to Zayden's death, she saw Compass push the boy and tell him he was stupid and to get away from her.

The man with Compass the night before emergency crews pronounced Zayden dead says he asked Compass multiple times if the boy was okay, as Zayden was not acting normally.

Compass' grandmother also testified that Compass called her the morning police found Zayden and he was pronounced dead.

Compass maintained her innocence and denies giving Zayden methadone. The preliminary hearing continues with more testimony Monday (Dec. 9).