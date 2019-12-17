Preliminary hearing held for accused leader in 'carnival mafia' murders of Wichita couple

The case against the woman accused of leading the "carnival mafia" murders of a Wichita couple in July 2018 is headed for trial in Barton County.

A judge Tuesday decided there is enough evidence to take Kimberly Younger's case to trial. Younger, 52, from McIntosh Fla., is charged with capital murder, accused of leading the group that killed Alfred "Sonny" and Pauline Carpenter. The fair vendors, from Wichita, were found dead in a shallow grave near Van Buren, Ark, days after they disappeared from the Barton County Fair in Great Bend.

Among those testifying in court Tuesday was Michael Fowler Jr., one of three facing murder charges in connection the Carpenters' deaths. In March, Fowler, 54, of Sarasota, Fla., pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree murder and one count of theft in the case.

Also pleading guilty to murder charges was Rusty Lee Frasier of Aranas Pass, Texas. Thomas Donald Drake, of Van Buren and Christine M. Tenney, of La Marque, Texas, each pleaded guilty to one count of obstructing apprehension. Tenney also pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated robbery, Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt said following her arrest last year.

In Barton County District Court Tuesday, Fowler testified that he was dating Younger for years before the murders, but thought her real name was Jenna Roberts. Fowler says he received Facebook messages from a man named Frank Zaitchik, telling him to commit murder as an initiation into a carnival mafia.

Fowler and Van Buren police say Younger posed as Zaitchik and messaged others to kill the Carpenters on the fairgrounds in Great Bend, where the couple was a vendor. Investigators say Younger used two other aliases.

Fowler says they chose the Carpenters as targets for the crime because they would be easy targets. Investigators say they also found the gun used to kill the Carpenters in Youngers' backpack.

Others testifying in Youngers' preliminary hearing included Van Buren police and Christy Lee, the daughter of Sonny and Pauline Carpenter.

Lee told the courtroom Tuesday that 2018 was to be the last carnival season for her parents.