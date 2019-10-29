Preparations underway ahead of season's first winter storm

Snow expected to blanket parts of western and central Kansas overnight has some communities making preparations. The efforts include work from the Kansas Department of Transportation in Great Bend, pre-treating roads.

Even though it's early to start pre-treating roads and this week's storm isn't anticipate to cause lingering issues, crews say the work is good practice for bigger storms to come.

"That's kind of what we're doing. We're going to pretreat and jusst kind of see what works best and what doesn't, and adjust our tactics from there for the rest of the year," says Gary Lewis, approaching his ninth cold-weather season working for K-DOT.

He says applying brine to roads this early in the year can be a gamble.

"If It rains or something first, you're not going to pre-teat. You're just adding water to it, so you're diluting it down," Lewis explains. "You're pretty much washing it away."

Pre-treating roads Tuesday is a necessary step.

One the forecast four to six inches of snow starts to fall in Great Bend, the salt brine will lower the ground's freezing temperature, making the snow melt more quickly and making it easier to plow.

Salina is another larger central Kansas community anticipating up to six inches of snow Wednesday. Ahead of the storm, Eyewitness News spoke with a mechanic in town about important things car owners need to check before wintry weather hits.

Sankey Auto Service Manager Darrin Burke says the first thing is to check your car's battery and make sure there's no corrosion on it.

"If you got a lot of that on top, you should clean that off so you get a proper charge on your battery," Burke says.

If the battery is older than five years, it may need to be replaced.

You should also check your vehicle's windshield wipers and fluid.

"Make sure they look clean and not torn," Burke says. "Ice gets built up on them and if you try to use them, they'll tear."

With tires, you need to be sure to get them properly inflated as cold weather lowers pressure. You should also make sure your tires have enough tread to stay on the road.

"When your tires get to the same level as the wear bar indicator, it's definitely a sign you need new tires, even before then on some," Burke says.

In the unfortunate event you do get stuck while traveling during the cold-weather moths, you should put together a kit with essentials to keep in your trunk. This kit should include gloves, hats, blankets, snacks, water, a scraper, a small shovel and a set of jumper cables.

Wichita isn't expected to get much more than about one inch of snow with the storm, but the city had all 60 of its trucks out Tuesday night, ready to treat roads to make the cold Wednesday-morning commute as smooth as possible for local drivers.

Wichita Public Works Director Alan King says temperatures dipping into the low to mid 30s can be a problem.

"It's very difficult because in a very short period of time and without notice, that drizzle on the road can turn into ice, and that's what make it so challenging for us," King says.

He says the city's $1.5 million snow-and-ice-removal budget should take care of things. With the cold weather, Wichita police issue a warning that do every year starting about this time: Don't leave your cars running unattended.

So far in the past week, they say four cars left unattended to warm up were stolen. Last year, Wichita police saw about 205 similar cases of stolen cars, unattended to warm up on a cold day.

At Ace Hardware on South Seneca, the team is stocking up just in time with dozens of shovels, scrapers, gloves, space heaters and more specialty items on the shelves.

Seven pallets of tube sand came in just in time for this week's storm, the store's assistant manager, Kyl Anaya says.