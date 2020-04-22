Prepare for a wet Wednesday

Meteorologist Jake Dunne says Doppler radar is busy on this Wednesday morning and we’ve only just begun. Scattered, to at times numerous showers and storms are expected today and even though the severe threat is very low, pockets of heavy rain are in the forecast. Southern Kansas, including the Wichita area should see 1-2” of rainfall today.

The rain and thunder will quickly come to an end this evening leaving us quiet tonight and most of tomorrow. Highs today will mainly be stuck in the 60s, but they will rapidly rise into the 70s and 80s on Thursday.

Another round of rain and storms are possible Thursday night into Friday morning; however, the activity is expected to be isolated to scattered in nature. Cooler temperatures on Friday will be replaced by a warmer weekend.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Numerous showers/storms; heavy rain at times. Wind: E/N 10-15. High: 64.

Tonight: Showers end; clearing skies. Wind: NE 5-15. Low: 50.

Tomorrow: Warm with a chance of storms late. Wind: NW/SW 5-15. High: 80.

Tomorrow Night: Good chance of showers/storms. Wind: S/NW 5-10. Low: 53.

Fri: High: 68. Low: 44. Showers early; clearing and cooler.

Sat: High: 70. Low: 46. Mostly sunny.

Sun: High: 74. Low: 51. Partly cloudy.

Mon: High: 78. Low: 59. Mostly sunny and warm.

Tue: High: 82. Low: 53. Partly cloudy; isolated p.m. storms.