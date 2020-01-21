Prepare for a wintry mix over the next few days

Meteorologist Jake Dunne says our quiet run of weather is over as the next few days look messy. A sunny start to our Tuesday will quickly turn cloudy as wake-up temperatures in the teens climb into the 30s. However, a stronger south breeze will make it feel like the 20s.

Expect a mix of rain and snow to overspread the area this evening and continue through the night. A slushy 1-3” of snowfall is expected by sunrise which means a slower than normal Wednesday morning commute. The precipitation should change back over to rain before ending late in the day.

After a cloudy and cool Thursday, with a few sprinkles and flurries, warmer weather is headed our way this weekend. Highs in the 40s on Friday should climb into the 50s on Saturday and Sunday.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Increasing clouds; breezy at times. Wind: SE/S 10-20. High: 39.

Tonight: A mix of rain and snow; 1-3” of accumulation. Wind: S 10-20g. Low: 33.

Tomorrow: Mix of rain and snow changing to rain. Wind: S 15-25g. High: 42.

Tomorrow Night: Gray and blustery. Wind: S/NW 10-20. Low: 34.

Thu: High: 46. Low: 28. Mostly cloudy; sprinkles/flurries.

Fri: High: 45. Low: 23. Becoming partly cloudy.

Sat: High: 47. Low: 27. Mostly sunny.

Sun: High: 54. Low: 33. Mostly sunny; mild.

Mon: High: 58. Low: 37. Mostly sunny; mild.