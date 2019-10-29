Prepare for snow, Kansas

Meteorologist Jake Dunne says today is the calm before the winter storm. Partly to mostly cloudy skies will allow temperatures to climb into the 30s and 40s this afternoon, but this evening it’s falling temperatures as rain and snow return to the state.

The first winter storm of the season promises to bring snow to western Kansas and wintry mix changing to snow across the rest of the state. Expect the precipitation to overspread the area tonight, continue on Wednesday, and then end west-to-east on Wednesday night. The heaviest snowfall will be north of Highway 400 and south of I-70 where up to half a foot of accumulation is expected.

Snowfall accumulation will be more difficult to pin down in south-central Kansas because of the rain and sleet mixing in at times. Up to 2” looks possible in Wichita with heavier amounts to the north and west.

We’re dry on Thursday, but it will be a white Halloween for most as continued colder than normal conditions keep the snow on the ground. Expect trick-or-treat temperatures in the 20s and 30s with even lower wind chills.

Warmer weather returns this weekend as sunshine takes us into the 40s and 50s, and early next week, seasonal 60s return to the Sunflower State.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Increasing clouds, rain/snow possible late. Wind: NE 5-15. High: 41.

Tonight: Rain changing to a wintry mix. Wind: NE 10-20g. Low: 32.

Tomorrow: Wintry mix changing to snow. Steady/falling temps. Wind: N 20-30g. High: 32.

Tomorrow Night: Snow comes to an end. Wind: N/NW 10-20. Low: 19.

Thu: High: 40. Low: 25. Partly cloudy turning sunny.

Fri: High: 49. Low: 30. Mostly sunny.

Sat: High: 48. Low: 33. Sunny

Sun: High: 56. Low: 38. Sunny.

Mon: High: 61. Low: 39. Mostly sunny and warmer.