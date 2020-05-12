Be prepared for storms

Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is a wet start to our Tuesday with areas of rain and thunder, but by the afternoon most of the state should be dry. However, we are cloudy and cooler than normal with highs mostly in the 50s or 20 degrees below normal.

Rain and storms return late tonight as much warmer weather moves back into the state. As we change air masses, strong to severe storms are possible Wednesday morning, but the better chance for severe weather will take place on Wednesday afternoon and evening. Large hail, damaging wind, and a few tornadoes are possible across central and eastern Kansas.

Get ready for a stormy scene around the state the rest of the week. Isolated storms on Thursday will be replaced by scattered to numerous storms on Friday and Saturday. Some of the storms will be severe with more hail, high wind, and tornadoes possible.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Rain early; otherwise cloudy and cool. Wind: E 10-15. High: 55.

Tonight: Cloudy; storms possible late. Wind: E 10-15. Low: 52.

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy with storms during the afternoon. Wind: SE/S 15-25g. High: 76.

Tomorrow Night: Evening storms; then clearing skies. Wind: S 10-20. Low: 63.

Thu: High: 82. Low: 62. Partly cloudy and warm; slight chance of storms.

Fri: High: 80. Low: 63. Mostly cloudy; scattered afternoon storms.

Sat: High: 79. Low: 60. Mostly cloudy; good chance of storms.

Sun: High: 80. Low: 61. Partly cloudy

Mon: High: 83. Low: 64. Mostly sunny.