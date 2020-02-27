Prepared to Protect: Being aware of "catfishers"

With so many people using dating apps to find love, Eyewitness News talked to Personal Protection Expert Joe Schillaci for some tips to help you avoid catfishers.

Schillaci says the most important thing to watch out for is the person being controlling.

"Somebody that's trying to catfish somebody is very very controlling. They're pushy, they're trying to get personal information from you so they can take your life savings from you," said Schillaci. "They're protecting themselves, they're representing themselves as they're really not.

He says be really careful to do your homework and if you have a gut instinct that something isn't right- end it.

"It's amazing what Google will find out for you. Just search Google, do some research online. You can find out so much online and check their profile. If you know somebody who's represented themselves as a doctor, all you gotta do is Google that, you know, it's gonna come up," said Schillaci.

If you go to meet the person for a date, Schillaci says be sure to go on your own terms. Go to a public place, bring your own transportation, and have a exit plan if the date doesn't go right.

He suggests telling a friend or family member where you're going and what time you're suppose to meet the person.