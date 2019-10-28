Preparing for cold weather that might spook Halloween

This Halloween, Mother Nature is playing more of a trick than a treat on young ghosts and goblins eager to fill their jack-o-lanterns with candy.

Many of the costumes also might end up buried under a heavy winter coat with the forecast expected in the next few days.

For those hosting a Halloween event, though, they're not letting this scare away the thrills planned for the holiday.

Halloween Display Organizer Mike Muncrief said, "We’re not worried about it dampening people’s spirits to come out for Halloween.”

Halloween is the big day for Mike Muncrief and his group constructing a festive display for the holiday outside of the Wichita Community Theatre.

”We have our Pirates of the Carribane exhibit, where we have like a cannon, tons of treasures, we’ll have music out here," said Muncrief.

For the last couple of years, they've partnered with the theatre to host the display in the Broadview Avenue area for all the trick or treaters.

"It’s really one of the best attractions during the year for people to come out," he said.

The group works all year planning the exhibit, and we're hoping to grow it this year, but the weather is proving to be a threat for them this year.

Now, they're looking at scaling it down, so the rain or snow doesn't damage their displays.

"We have a lot of fabric and wood stuff that it could affect some of the exhibits, and we’ve got a lot of electrical stuff out here, so obviously we had to worry about that," said Muncrief. "Best case scenario, we would have been set up by Wednesday or Tuesday, but now we’re kind of waiting till the last moment.”

As of Monday, they finished about a third of the display, setting up items that won't be damaged by the weather.

They're not the only ones that might see a change to plan on Thursday.

In Andover, the annual Chamber of Commerce Safe Halloween has many kids getting a sugar fever.

Andover Area Chamber President Becky Wolfe said, ”600 kids through the parking lot in a two-hour span. We give out a lot of candy.”

The event was created several years ago, so there would be a centralized area for people to come and celebrate Halloween after concerning by police about kids in high traffic areas.

The Chamber says their location in the parking lot of the St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church allows for some 30 businesses to gather and hand out candy to kids.

It also allows them to have an indoor location should the weather turn on them.

"If the weather is bad, we have gone inside St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church. They’re great at allowing us to use their facility for that evening," said Wolfe.

That's not as accessible an option for the haunted house Wicked Island.

Nevertheless, they're still taking some precautions to keep visitors and volunteers warm.

"We’re telling all our actors and volunteers that we have helping us to make sure that they bundle up, wear layers. We actually ordered some of the hand warms," said manager Dayra Campbell.

The haunt at O.J. Watson Park means people will have to brave the elements.

“Going to try to block a lot of the wind off and even possibly have a few heaters or different things up there cause on Halloween, it’s supposed to be like 23 degrees. It’s going to be pretty cold. It’s been this cold since we’ve been doing the haunt yet, so it will be a change of pace for us too," Campbell said.

It's just leaving people hoping Mother Nature has no more tricks to play on Halloween.

Wolfe said, "Fingers crossed. It’s Kansas and changes very quickly.”