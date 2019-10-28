Preparing your lawn equipment for the winter

With the change in the weather, you may think your lawn and yard duties are done for the year. But, experts say you should do a few more things before putting your lawn mower away for the winter.

Through the colder months, water can build up in your gasoline tank, which can cause expensive problems with your motor next spring.

When you’re ready to put your mower away for the winter, empty the gas out of the tank. You can do that yourself for free.

Michael Thornton with Ace Hardware says there is another option.

“We've got the fuel stabilizer that basically before you put it in storage, you're just going to pour the recommended amount into your gas tank,” Thornton said. “It keeps water from building up.”

A bottle of fuel stabilizer costs around nine dollars.

Thornton also recommends getting your mower serviced now, instead of waiting until it’s time to use it again.

He recommends replacing the spark plugs and sharpen the blades, if needed. You’ll beat the Springtime rush.

“When you get into April, they get 4-6 weeks behind,” Thornton said. “So servicing your mower is a really good idea.”

If you don’t have a shed or garage to store your mower, Thornton says, don’t keep it in the grass. Put it on concrete, if you can. If not, elevate it off the grass with some pieces of wood. You can also cover your mower with a tarp to help minimize rusting.

