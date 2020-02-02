President Trump congratulates Kansas City Chiefs on Super Bowl win

President Donald Trump congratulated the Kansas City Chiefs on their first Super Bowl win in over 50 years.

"Congratulations to the Kansas City Chiefs on a great game and a fantastic comeback under immense pressure. We are proud of you and the Great State of Missouri. You are true Champions!" reads the current tweet from the president.

It was the second tweet from the president regarding the win. The first, which mentioned "the Great State of Kansas." It was quickly taken down, but not before people could take a screen capture.

The Kansas City Chiefs came back Sunday night to beat the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV, 31-20. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes was also named Super Bowl MVP.