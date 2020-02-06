President Trump invites Kansas City Chiefs to White House

President Donald Trump said the Kansas City Chiefs will be headed to the White House sometime soon.

The president made the announcement during a speech on Thursday.

He said the team would be his guests “I think next week or soon, very soon" and that “every one of them want to be here.”

"And the coach loves us. The coach is great. Andy Reid," said the president.

Earlier this week, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid told reporters it would be “quite an honor” to visit the White House if President Trump extended the invitation.

According to the Kansas City Star, Tyreek Hill and Tyrann Mathieu said it would be an honor to represent the Chiefs at the White House while other players said they had mixed feelings about a potential visit.