President Trump shares plan to sign executive order suspending immigration into U.S.

President Donald Trump on Twitter Monday night announced he plans to sign an executive order to temporarily suspend immigration into the United States. The order, he says, is in light of the COVID-19 pandemic and "the need to protect the jobs of our great American citizens."

