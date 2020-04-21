President of senior-care service discusses nursing home concerns with COVID-19

The most at-risk populations for COVID-19 are those with underlying health conditions and the elderly. Nursing homes do what they can to keep the virus out and protect vulnerable residents.

Tuesday, Michael Schwanke spoke with ComfortCare Homes President Dough Stark about the efforts to keep the oldest population safe, as well as to bring recognition to nursing home workers stepping up to make a difference on the frontlines of the fight against COVID-19.

On its website, ComfortCare Homes says it "provides a variety of memory care services to seniors in Wichita and the surrounding areas of Kansas."

You can watch the full interview with Stark about his company's efforts regarding COVID-19 and the challenges nursing-home workers face in the link below.

WATCH: Right Now Interview with ComfortCare Homes President Doug Stark