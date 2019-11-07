Presidential candidate Kamala Harris proposes extending school day to 6 p.m.

Presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris introduced a bill this week that would keep schools open until 6 p.m.

She says the measure would better accommodate parents' work schedules.

When classes end for the day, students would be able to take part in extracurricular activities on campus until 6 p.m.

The bill would also award five-year grants of up to $5 million to school districts that serve a high number of low-income families.

Harris argues that the current school schedules often make life harder for working families and leave parents in a bind to find childcare.