Presidents Day closures

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) Presidents Day is Monday which means several services around Wichita will be closed or will have special hours.
Here are a list of closures:
CLOSURES
● City Hall
● Neighborhood Resource Centers
● Wichita Public Libraries
● Parks & Recreation Centers
● Great Plains Nature Center
● Old Cowtown Museum
● Mid-America All-Indian Center
● Century II Administrative Offices
● Wichita TIX Administrative Offices
● Transit Administrative Offices
● Wichita Art Museum
● WATER Center
● Botanica
● Water Center and Environmental Health
Establishments operating on special hours
● There will be no Wichita Transit, Paratransit or Q-Line service on Monday.
● CityArts will be open 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Monday.
● The Animal Shelter from 1:00-5:00 pm