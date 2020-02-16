Presidents Day closures

Presidents Day is Monday which means several services around Wichita will be closed or will have special hours.

Here are a list of closures:

CLOSURES

● City Hall

● Neighborhood Resource Centers

● Wichita Public Libraries

● Parks & Recreation Centers

● Great Plains Nature Center

● Old Cowtown Museum

● Mid-America All-Indian Center

● Century II Administrative Offices

● Wichita TIX Administrative Offices

● Transit Administrative Offices

● Wichita Art Museum

● WATER Center

● Botanica

● Water Center and Environmental Health

Establishments operating on special hours

● There will be no Wichita Transit, Paratransit or Q-Line service on Monday.

● CityArts will be open 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Monday.

● The Animal Shelter from 1:00-5:00 pm