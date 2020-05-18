Priest uses water gun to bless parishioners during socially distanced service

A Michigan priest used an unconventional method to bless Easter baskets this year, while socially distancing. He's used a water gun.

Now, photos of Fr. Tim Timothy Pelc of St. Ambrose Church in Detroit using the water gun to bless the baskets are going viral.

The self-proclaimed 'pretty wacky' priest told BuzzFeed said he was trying to think of something fun to do for the kids of the parish who were about to experience an Easter unlike any other of the past.

He ran the idea by a friend who works in the local ER. Once he got the okay and his mask, he decided to embark on a little bit of holiday fun.

Fr. Pelc said the fact that this has gone viral is a pleasant surprise.

"It was a good news story and people were in the mood for something like that," Pelc said.