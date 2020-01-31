Affidavit details case against man charged in baby's death

Newly released court documents detail the day a nine-month-old baby was found not breathing in the 3600 block of W. 13th St. on Jan. 10.

According to the probable cause affidavit, a lieutenant with the Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office pulled over the baby's mother after observing her "driving erratically". The woman told police she received a phone call from her boyfriend, Brietan Rader, saying her child was "stiff and not breathing."

The lieutenant said he called emergency units to the apartment complex.

When he and the child's mother arrived at the apartment, Rader, 25, was on the scene and the Wichita Fire Department was working on the child near 13th Street.

Crews reported that Rader said that he "did not want officers in his residence due to him using marijuana in the past." According to court documents, Rader told a firefighter that another child came in and told him the baby was found not breathing with blood around her mouth.

Rader told the firefighter that the incident didn't look good since he was the new boyfriend and the baby had bruises.

A detective on the scene spoke with the older child and observed bruising on the child's face, back and arm. The detective said the bruises were "consistent with being caused by a switch or a cord or similar object." The child said Rader spanked them with a belt when they get in trouble. The child said he saw Rader pick up the baby and stick her foot in a fish tank.

Throughout Rader's apartment, a sergeant observed marijuana plants, "a Ziploc bag containing 1/2 ounce of a botanical substance believed to be marijuana" and "a frozen bag of 1/2 ounce of green botanical substance." Also located were "items commonly used for growing marijuana" including fans, lights, pipes and bongs.

During an interview with a detective, the baby's mother recounted the frantic call from Briietan telling her the child wasn't breathing. She said she flagged down law enforcement who helped get first responders to the scene. The woman said she and Rader were the only people who cared for the child in the past week. She said the baby was congested but had other no other health problems.

During his interview, Rader admitted to spanking the older child on the buttocks with a belt and his hand. He said he also "spanked on the buttocks with his hand hard enough that it made his hand hurt."

Rader said he and the children's mother were the only ones who had cared for them in the past week. He denied causing current injuries or know how they happened. He said the children had "unexplained injuries" that he and their mother were "making efforts to determine how these had been caused." Rader said he didn't know of any health concerns with the nine-month-old.

Rader admitted to police that he had marijuana in his apartment but said it came from a different source than the "hemp" plants he said he was growing. He said he was watching the children while their mother was at work. He said he was sleeping and the baby was in the playpen and when he woke up, the baby had blood in her mouth and appeared to be having a seizure.

Rader said he called the baby's mother and asked her want to do. He said he started doing "heart palpitations" while "throwing the weed and bongs in the living area into the bedroom." Rader said he put the baby's foot in the fish tank hoping it would bring about a reaction from her. He admitted to not wanting law enforcement inside the apartment due to the hemp-growing operation and marijuana.

A pediatric doctor determined the baby's injuries were consistent with her being shaken. The baby died from her injuries a few days after she was found unresponsive at the west Wichita home.

Rader faces a charge of first-degree murder in the case.