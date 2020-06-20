Project Justice ICT hold vigil for missing Black and Indigenous women

As protests continue throughout the country, Project Justice ICT held a vigil at the Keeper of the Plains Saturday evening for missing and murdered Black and Indigenous women.

The group says it was an act of solidarity and an opportunity to amplify the voices of Black and Indigenous women in Wichita.

“When you hear ‘Black Lives Matter,’ you think of Trayvon Martin or George Floyd,” Tajahnae Stocker, Project Justice ICT organizer, said. “I hope after this event, I hope Wichita thinks it’s bigger than the men it serves -- its trans women and it’s here in this community as well, and I hope we discuss the internationalists because it’s a pretty multifaceted thing happening. So not only do we get to heal, but we get to build as a community and acknowledge the different identities that exist within this movement.”

Stocker and Project Justice ICT organized Saturday’s vigil at Keeper of the Plains in downtown Wichita to create a space for Black and Indigenous women’s voices in Wichita to be amplified.

“We decided to do something to highlight the women we’ve lost, all the women we lost, black and indigenous, in a healing community type atmosphere.”

Dozens showed solidarity, wearing red and black, and brought flowers and candles to honor the lives of Black and Indigenous women who have gone missing or have been murdered.

“Black and Indigenous women go missing and are murdered at disparagingly higher rates than of any other race and it’s important that we recognize that and hold a vigil in their honor,” Mellon Whittington said.

Organizers say they feel the stories of Black and Indigenous women who have gone missing or are murdered are too often forgotten. They want to make sure it's a conversation that’s happening here in Wichita.