Several planned construction projects at Wichita’s Dwight Eisenhower Airport are seeing changed due to COVID-19.

In April, passenger traffic was down 95% from last year.

According to the Wichita Business Journal, around $7.6 million in projects are being delayed and another $4 million are expected to be canceled.

The finance manager for the Wichita Airport Authority says nothing in progress or critical to the airport's infrastructure is being affected.