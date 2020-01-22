Proposal to reverse Kansas abortion rights ruling advances

Republican lawmakers have pushed a proposed anti-abortion amendment to the Kansas Constitution past its first hurdle in the GOP-controlled Legislature.

The House Federal and State Affairs Committee on Wednesday endorsed a measure that would overturn a Kansas Supreme Court decision last year declaring access to abortion a “fundamental” right under the state constitution.

The amendment would declare that the Kansas Constitution does not “secure” a right to abortion and allow legislators to regulate it as far as federal court decisions allow.

The measure goes next to the full House for debate.

The Senate Judiciary Committee could consider its own version later Wednesday.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)