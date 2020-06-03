Prosecutors charge 3 more officers in George Floyd's death

The three other police officers on the scene when a Minneapolis officer pressed his knee on George Floyd’s neck have been charged with aiding and abetting a murder. And the case against the main officer is being upgraded to second-degree murder.

All four officers at the scene have now been fired and charged in the case. The new charges were filed by Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison, who said Floyd's “life had value and we will seek justice.”

