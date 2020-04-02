Public health officer gives insight into when life can return to 'normal'

As Kansans continue to follow a statewide stay-at-home order to slow the spread of COVID-19, many have the same question: "When will this be over?"

The state stay-at-home order continues at least through April 19, but the bigger question of how long it could be before businesses reopen and public gatherings can happen again depends on several factors. Eyewitness News Thursday took the question to Sedgwick County Health Officer Dr. Garold Minns.

Minns says doctors around the world are working hard to understand COVID-19 so that life can return to normal. But for now, the top priority remains keeping as many people healthy as possible to keep hospitals from being overwhelmed with sick patients.

"We want to get people back to work as soon as we think it's safe and the virus won't come back again," he says.

Minns says he believes Sedgwick County's stay-at-home order that started March 23 will extend beyond 30 days.

"I'm pretty sure it will. all the projections of how many cases we're going to have show continued rise in the number of cases through most of this month," he says.

When we begin seeing less cases consistently, Minns says that will indicate less transmission.

"But until we stop it, we won't know whether we have a resurgence or not," he says. "At some point, we're just gonna have to take a risk."

On an encouraging note, Minns points out the majority of people who get COVID-19 survive and fully recover. He says of about 70 cases in Sedgwick County, 10 have already recovered.