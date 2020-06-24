Public pool closures in Wichita area lead to surge in demand for backyard pools

With the city of Wichita's announcement that it likely won't open pools or splash pads until next year, and similar action taken in some surrounding communities, there's an increased demand for backyard pools.

I've started and finished basically 25 pools since March," said Superior Pools pool crew foreman Ben Littlejohn.

That total is up 15 from this time last year. Littlejohn said business is usually steady through late August and wraps up by October, but this year, he expects that to extend months longer.

"We're booked until... I've told people if they get a swimming pool now, we can get it done by the end of this year. But I would say it'll probably be the end of the year until we get it finished," he said. "But we'll be working steady."

He said to keep up with the demand, Super Pools had to get new equipment and new trucks for its service crew. Littlejohn said since his father started Superior Pools 40 years ago, he's never seen demand this high.

"If you want a pool, get in line," he said.

Littlejohn said he's thankful there's steady workflow right now and that he can keep his workers employed during the pandemic. He said those wanting a pool now may have to wait until fall.