Puppies found in NE Wichita dumpster receiving care at KS Humane Society

Eight puppies found last week cold, hungry and otherwise alone in a dumpster near 29th Street North and Rock Road in northeast Wichita are gradually improving in emergency foster care at the Kansas Humane Society.

After the puppies were found, the Wichita Animal Shelter immediately contacted the neighboring pet-adoption service, which brought them in for the emergency care.

"(The puppies) are only around four weeks old, and they are not out of the woods, but we're hopeful," the KHS says. "It will be at least a month before they are ready for adoption, but we're looking forward to seeing them grow."

You can learn more about the Kansas Humane Society and the services it offers and donate to the organization on its website.