Puppy born with three ears rescued in Oklahoma

An Oklahoma City rescue is trying to help a puppy who appears to have three ears.

(Photo Courtesy: Mutt Misfits Animal Rescue Society)

After his birth, Trip's previous owner reached out to Mutt's Misfits, where he's certainly found a home where he fits in.

His rescuer, Heather Hernandez, says out of a litter of seemingly normal puppies, he was born with three ears.

"So we can tell it's definitely connected like greater than just the skin. It's not just like a skin tag, but what exactly it leads to only the CT is going to tell us," said Hernandez.

Hernandez is working to raise money for that CT Scan so they can get some answers. He walks a little off balance and has some health issues.

"He has seizures. He's got - obviously - some other stuff going on," said Hernandez.

Anyone interested in donating to Trip's care, can Butler County EMS Kids Camp Website