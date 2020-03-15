Puppy with one ear becomes an Instagram star

A 12-week-old golden retriever born with one ear is going viral on social media.

Rae's unique story began at birth. Her mother was trying to tear her amniotic sac open -- and little rae's ear was bitten off.

To compensate, her other ear started growing towards the center of her head.

Her owner, Brianna Vorhees, says she hears just fine.

"She can hear and plays in day care here at work almost every day," Vorhees said. "She has best friends and is the most confident puppy ever. She's a normal puppy, just with one ear."

Her special feature doesn't phase Rae, Vorhees says she has a big personality and loves life.