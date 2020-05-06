Q&A with Executive Director of Wichita Family Crisis Center on issue of domestic violence

With many forced to stay at home amid the COVID-19 pandemic, an alarming statistic stands out: an alarming increase in domestic violence.

Wednesday, Michael Schwanke sat down for a remote interview with Wichita Family Crisis Center Executive Director Amanda Myers to talk about what she's seeing and what we can do to help.

Michael Schwanke

I'm pleased to be joined right now by Amanda Meyers. She's the executive director with Wichita Family Crisis Center, and we've been talking with Amanda here over the past few days. Amanda, when it comes to abuse within the home you are seeing some concerning signals on your end.

Amanda Meyers

Absolutely, we've seen an increase in the amount of violence but also in the severity of the violence. Victims are coming to us in really bad shape. It's really tough out there and so we're really grateful we can help and we can be a resource to the community right now.

Michael Schwanke

When you say victims, is it mostly children. Is it women, too?

Amanda Meyers

The majority of our clients are women with children, I would say 90 percent of our clients are women who come with one or more children.

Michael Schwanke

We were talking about this before, Amanda, but it's kind of a perfect storm right now for stressors in a house, because you are confined in the house, people can't really get out and about. There are financial pressures for people, it's stressful right now trying to teach kids in this at-home school environment we have. It is the perfect storm, isn't it?

Amanda Meyers

It truly is, I mean, people are afraid for so many different things, afraid for their health, afraid for their financial security, there's no more social outlet necessarily, and home can be a really safe place for a lot of people, but these factors can really exacerbate the situation when home is not a safe place to begin with.

Michael Schwanke

And you said, not only are you seeing more abuse situation, but the severity of abuse concerns you most.

Amanda Meyers

It really does, and that kind of tracks with what I know at least the police are seeing in terms of the increase in aggravated assaults and aggravated batteries they've recorded over the last month or so. And we truly are seeing people coming to us with much more severe physical injuries which is terrifying and really sad.

Michael Schwanke

And why is that, do you think? Because they are not going to a school or workplace and they're not going to be seen?

Amanda Meyers

I think it's that, I think it's also, like I said, it's so many stressful factors coming together. I think we're all experiencing stress and uncertainty right now and for someone who is abusive, they're going to take it out by being more severely abusive to their victim, their wife, their children, what have you.

Michael Schwanke

I don't want to just leave it with what the problem is. I think people watching will want to know, "is there anything I can do?"

Amanda Meyers

Oh, I'm so glad that you asked that. First of all, check in on your friends and your loved ones. It is, like i said, it is rough out there and it is so easy to socially isolate. And physical abuse and domestic violence doesn't usually start with punching and kicking. It starts with the subtle power-control verbal abuse, emotional abuse. So check in with your friends and your family, and if you see something give us a call. and if you're in that kind of situation, don't hesitate to give us a call, just check it out with us, i think that's very important before it rises to the level of a life-threatening situation.

Michael Schwanke

Help walk me through that first step of calling for help. Say I am a woman with children and i'm in this situation, I think maybe reaching out, taking that first step can be terrifying. Can you walk through how to go about that?

Amanda Meyers

Well, we obviously have a 24/7 hotline, but what I've noticed in this particular situation over the past few weeks is we have an online chat option through our website. , and that's particularly helpful because you don't have to talk out loud on the phone to someone. It feels much more anonymous, and also there's an escape button at the top of the website and if someone comes in the room and is trying to read over your shoulder, you can click that button and it take you to an innocuous site like Google or something.

Michael Schwanke

And you've said you've had to put more people up in hotels. For example, you've had a big donation from Koch, donating $25,000. Can people give money to help you? Is that another way to help?

Amanda Meyers

"That's a huge help right now, because our hotel costs have increased by hundreds of percentages. We regularly have four or five clients in hotel rooms, not only to keep them safe from life-threatening abuse, but to keep them safe from this pandemic. So we're fighting a life battle on two fronts right now. So absolutely on our website. they can donate, and we take non perishable food items, cleaning items, all those things essential workers really need right now.