Q&A with KS Gov. Lynn Rogers about phased-in plan for reopening state

The first phase in Kansas Governor Laura Kelly's plan to reopen the state began Monday with several businesses opening their doors to welcome customers inside for the first time since March.

With the plan underway, several questions come up, including what restrictions can be lifted in each phase, what to expect when K-12 schools reopen, what needs to happen before we can move on to the next phase and what ultimately happens when Kansas phases out, possibly in mid June.

Tuesday, Kansas Lieutenant Governor Lynn Rogers joined Michael Schwanke to discuss the plan and answer some commonly-asked questions about the state's guidelines for reopening.

Michael Schwanke

Lt. Gov. Lynn Rogers thank you for joining us today, we have entered phase one this week, so let's just start there. so how are things going in phase one?

Lynn Rogers

Well, we've had some pretty good responses. There are people on both sides who don't think we've gone far enough, and some who think we've gone too far. but I think the vast majority of Kansans are very comfortable. They want to see things open up, but they want to take it very carefully and slowly.

Michael Schwanke

With Phase Two, what we heard from the governor, the hospitalizations have to go in the right direction. Do you have any hard markers you're looking at there or will it be overall trends?

Lynn Rogers

Well, I think it will be overall trends. It will be the death rate is going down, per capita or course, but the big things are how serious are the cases? How fast are people getting out? So there are a number of things they will take into consideration. I've been very impressed with secretary Norman, and the KDHE staff. They have really been following this, and the numbers that they have plugged into their model have really been coming true. So I think they're willingness and ability to be careful and conservative have helped us out a lot.

Michael Schwanke

Well, the whole idea of the stay-at-home and the restrictions we have right now is to make sure that we don't overwhelm hospitals. And I think, looking through the numbers -- I was studying those this morning -- and the new numbers out today, there seems to be some positive news there, when you look at the overall number of hospitalizations, especially when you go southwest where we see the high numbers due to the increased testing. But hospitalization rates have remained fairly low through this.

Lynn Rogers

Yes, we're seeing more cases, but again in many cases they're younger or they're people who had it and didn't know they had it. So, there's so much we're still learning about this virus in terms of what it does to people and things like that. I again have been impressed with our hospital people. They have been staying in touch very closely with each other and again with our health experts, anything that's going on or could occur, they let us know and we let them know right away, too, so the cooperation has been great.

Michael Schwanke

I want to touch on this, and you mentioned it a little bit. You have some that think you've gone too far, others not far enough, and we're hearing from both sides, too. when it comes to Phase One. Ithink there's some frustration and confusion when there are still limitations. I'll use as an example hair salons. Someone says, 'I can't go get my hair cut with one other person, but I can go to Home Depot or go sit in a restaurant where obviously a waiter or waitress won't be able to maintain that distance.' How do you weigh those decisions?

Lynn Rogers

Well, I think when it comes to the personal items, the hair cuts, the barbers, the cosmetology, I mean you've got one person working on you for 30 to 60 minutes, very intensively. A waiter or waitress is going to be there for just a few moments, so it's kind of a different issue. We also heard when we talked with those industries the mom and the pop shops were very concerned about getting access to PPE, personal protective equipment, and didn't want the big chains to get an advantage over the local ones. So it was partly their own response to us in terms of what they wanted to see happen to help set those things up. A lot of the work we did with our plan was by industry and with industry, whether it was restaurants or cosmetologists or anything, they gave us advice and set up many of those guidelines themselves.

Michael Schwanke

Let's talk department of labor because if there's been one common thread of complaints it's been that.And use some of those self-employed folks for example, they're still without money but yet they can't work. Do you see that improving here over the next week or two?

Lynn Rogers

Well, yes, most of the checks for the 600 extra dollars have gone out or will go out this week, so that's all caught up. The pandemic unemployment, PUA is the name of it for the self employed. (It) has been difficult, and that was probably a program that should have been administered from the I.R.S. as opposed to local states. There's very few states that have gotten this up and running. There are a few taking applications. We'll hopefully begin doing that starting next week, but all of that takes programming and work. We've done everything we can. we've doubled, doubled again and then doubled a third time the staff working on it, we've moved 150 employees from other agencies to answer phone calls, and we know there are still people who are not getting their money, and we really feel for them, understand that that is a horrible position to be in. But we're going to do everything we can to make it right for people.

Michael Schwanke

If you had to give us a grade right now in Kansas where we stand on PPE and other supplies hospitals need in the fight, where would you put us in the pack right now?

Lynn Rogers

Well, I think we would have said earlier probably a "D" or lower because we really weren't getting anything.and we're starting to see some movement coming in so I would probably say we are in the C-plus range. You know the federal government has been talking a lot about that coming in. Of course, when things come in for personal protection equipment from other countries, on the federal side, 50 percent goes to hot spots in other parts of the country, 50 percent then goes on a per state basis. A lot of that has come to the state, but that's either gone to the individual suppliers or to hospitals directly. They're not in the state warehouse. Anything we get, we ship out right away, so we're starting to see movement. Some of the private orders we've gone out on to the market just like the other 49 states and the federal government trying to bid and purchase those. We've had a number of local suppliers in Kansas that have been starting to make them. We're getting access to that, so we're doing better, but that's probably the weakest area is the PPE more than anything else.

Michael Schwanke

I wanted to touch on schools. We know that that call was made early here. We don't have to worry about it the rest of this school year. Have conversations begun looking ahead to next fall?

Lynn Rogers

Well, I believe they have. The state department of education and individual school boards are working in that regard as well as our higher ed organizations and I think they've learned a lot from this process. The continuous learning, schools are going to look different when kids come back, both from the teachers' perspective and from the students perspective. I think parents have really gained an understanding for teachers, which is appropriate for today. It's National Teacher Appreciation Day, but I'm hopeful that we can get back on course and hopefully over the summer we'll be able to do a lot more testing and have more PPE so if those are needed they can be put in use. That's really going to be the key in keeping this virus in check. So if there is an outbreak we know where it is occurring and get that under control as soon as we can.

Michael Schwanke

You know, having two students at home, lieutenant governor, I can tell you I really appreciate the job of teachers. Well, let's finish up with this, Phase Two would begin no earlier than the 18th, and then we go to June 1, and mid June basically. Are we on track do you think? Should we be optimistic that things are going to continue to improve based off the data and the health experts you're talking to?

Lynn Rogers

Yeah, I think so. The health experts are following it very closely. The numbers we've seen the last couple of days continue to show the hospitalizations down and things of that nature, but, again, i think it's a lot of what we do that will keep us on track. So when I go out, I wear a mask. I don't do that for my protection, I do that for others. I think people need to continue to make sure that they are very insistent on social distancing, be as careful as much as they can. One of the things we're finding with this virus is that oftentimes people carry it a lot longer and don't know they have it. So I think people should assume they have it and can give it off. And so anything they can do to prevent that, to keep that from happening will get us through the numbers a lot faster.