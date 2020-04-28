Quest Diagnostics to begin selling 'at-home' COVID-19 antibody test kits

Quest Diagnostics Tuesday announced it will be selling the first "at-home" COVID-19 antibody test kits. These tests will help identify a person who was exposed to or possibly even had COVID-19.

The test will not determine if you currently have COVID-19. It helps determine if you had the virus, recovered and have now developed antibodies to fight it.

Quest Diagnostics says if a person does have COVID-19 antibodies, this may mean they could have some immunity to the virus. You have to qualify to purchase a test kit.

You can purchase a test on the Quest Diagnostics website, but not without taking proper steps and getting approval. Quest says you will go through a screening from a licensed physician. If you do qualify from that screening, you can purchase the test to take at home. From there, you need to go to a Quest Diagnostics center to have your blood drawn. On the company's website, you can find the nearest Quest location to you.

The tests cost $119 each and results come in within one to two days, Quest says.