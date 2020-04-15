Questions arise as Kansans start to receive stimulus payments

As more Kansans receive stimulus money from the federal government in the form of economic impact payments, questions follow.

Question:

Will the money economic impact payments need to be paid back? Will amounts people are getting now come out of next year's taxes?

Answer:

No. You do not have to pay back your stimulus money and it is not taxable. It will not impact filing next year.

Question: What do you need to do if you receive social-security payments?

Answer:

If you don't claim dependents you shouldn't have to do anything to get your $1,200. That money will be paid the same way you receive your social-security checks.

Question:

What do I do if I need to add a dependent or need to set up direct deposit?

Answer:

You can make updates to your information and set up or change direct deposit on the IRS Get My Payment portal. Social-security recipients can expect to receive their stimulus money in the next wave of payments this month.

Question:

Will I get my stimulus check if I still owe taxes?

Answer:

Yes. You will still get a check. If you're on a payment plan, the IRS will deposit the money into the account used to make your payments.

Question:

What if I don't have direct deposit and don't set it up?:

Answer:

If you don't set up direct deposit, the IRS will mail you a check. You'll still get your stimulus money, but the agency says, this could take weeks or months.