Questions raised after Target stores close early in Kansas

One day after Target, Walmart and CVS announced the closing of some stores in cities gravely impacted by rioting and looting, several Kansas locations, including in Wichita and Salina, closed early.

According to the signs posted on the doors of the store located at 21st Street and Greenwich in Wichita, closing time is at 9 p.m. But Monday, the store closed at 7.

On its website, Target said the safety of its team and guests are a top priority. Six locations across the country will remain closed until further notice. No locations are in Kansas.

Eyewitness News received emails from employees who said they were confused by the sudden closure. The store manager at Target in Salina said despite closing early Monday, normal business hours would resume Tuesday.

We have reached out to local law enforcement and Target's corporate office for more information on the situation.