Quiet, but cool for your Tuesday

Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it’s a quiet, but cold Tuesday morning. Wake-up temperatures in the 30s will warm-up into the 60s this afternoon under a mainly sunny sky. The bonus is we get a break from the strong breeze today, though winds will be brisk at times.

Temperatures will be even warmer on Wednesday before a strong cold front pushes through the state on Thursday. Highs in the in the 70s tomorrow will be replaced by afternoon temperatures in the 40s on Thursday. To make matters worse, rain showers may be accompanied by snow showers, mainly in western Kansas, though no accumulation is expected.

After a cold Thursday night, warmer weather returns this weekend with highs in the seasonal 60s, though 70 degrees is possible on Saturday.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Sunny. Wind: W 15-25. High: 68.

Tonight: Increasing clouds. Wind: SW 10-15. Low: 48.

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy turning partly cloudy. Wind: SW 10-20. High: 73.

Tomorrow Night: Mostly cloudy with rain showers late. Wind: N 10-20. Low: 40.

Thu: High: 49. Low: 33. Breezy with rain showers in the morning.

Fri: High: 62. Low: 39. Sunshine.

Sat: High: 68. Low: 48. Continued sunny, turning breezy.

Sun: High: 65. Low: 40. Mostly sunny and breezy.

Mon: High: 60. Low: 43. Partly cloudy.