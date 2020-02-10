Quiet, but cold start to your week

Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it’s a colder, but otherwise quiet start to the work week. We also get a break from the breeze with much less wind on our Monday. Wake-up temperatures in the teens and 20s will climb into the 40s this afternoon under mostly cloudy skies.

A weak weather maker will move across Oklahoma tonight thus placing Kansas on the northern edge. A light wintry mix or snow is possible, mainly along and south of Highway 54, but accumulations will be light, if any at all.

Tuesday promises to be a carbon copy of today with more clouds than sun, cooler than normal temperatures, and a relatively light breeze.

A more significant weather maker is expected to move through the area on Wednesday. While the northwest part of the state won’t see an impact, a wintry mix is likely across southern and eastern Kansas. Some light accumulation is possible, but this does not look like a major event.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Mostly cloudy; cooler. Wind: N/NE 5-10. High: 45.

Tonight: Light wintry mix or light snow. Wind: NE/N 5-10. Low: 28.

Tomorrow: More clouds than sun. Wind: N 5-15. High: 46.

Tomorrow Night: Cloudy; chance of snow late. Wind: E 5-15. Low: 30.

Wed: High: 39. Low: 19. Chance of snow; changing to a wintry mix.

Thu: High: 33. Low: 15. Mostly sunny; breezy and cold.

Fri: High: 42. Low: 29. Mostly sunny; continued breezy.

Sat: High: 55. Low: 32. Mix of sun and clouds; windy and warmer.

Sun: High: 57. Low: 31. Partly cloudy, breezy and mild.