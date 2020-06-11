Quiet, cool Thursday morning, but wind will pick back up

Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is quiet, cool, and relatively calm morning across Kansas. However, the wind will return later today, but it will not be a strong as the past couple of days. After only warming into the 70s and 80s on Wednesday, we are back in the 90s this afternoon.

Friday will be a bit warmer, lower to middle 90s, before higher heat and humidity arrives this weekend. High temperatures in the middle to upper 90s will feel like 100 degrees or higher.

The long range outlook appears hot and dry. In fact, we may not see a meaningful chance of rain over the next 10-14 days. The weather pattern also promises to keep us mainly in the 90s, though it is starting to look like Wichita will see its first 100 degree reading of the year next week.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Sunny and warmer. Wind: S 10-20; gusty. High: 90.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Wind: SE/S 5-15. Low: 66.

Tomorrow: A few clouds early, otherwise sunny. Wind: S 10-20. High: 93.

Tomorrow Night: Clear. Wind: S 5-15. Low: 68.

Sat: High: 95. Low 72. Sunny; breezy in the afternoon.

Sun: High: 97. Low: 73. Mostly sunny, windy, and hot.

Mon: High: 96. Low: 73. Mostly sunny, breezy, and hot.

Tue: High: 97. Low: 74. Mostly sunny, windy, and hot.

Wed: High: 100. Low: 75. Mostly sunny, breezy, and hot.