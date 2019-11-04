Quiet start to your work and school week

Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it’s a quiet start to work week despite a cold front cruising through the state last night. Clouds will clear-out this morning leaving us with sunny skies this afternoon and it will be slightly cooler today when compared with Sunday. However, high temperatures in the upper 50s and lower 60s are near normal for early November.

Expect temperatures to tumble into the 30s tonight before rebounding into the 50s on Tuesday. Wednesday looks even warmer before a strong cold front brings much colder air to the state Wednesday night and Thursday.

A light rain on Wednesday afternoon or evening should persist into Wednesday night before ending on Thursday morning. Central Kansas may see a light wintry mix Wednesday night, however nothing significant is expected. Temperatures will struggle to leave the 30s on Thursday, but warmer weather quickly returns on Friday and Saturday.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Clearing skies. Wind: NE 10-15. High: 61.

Tonight: Mostly clear and cool. Wind: NE 5-10. Low: 36.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Wind: E/SE 5-15. High: 59.

Tomorrow Night: A few clouds. Wind: SE/S 5-10. Low: 44.

Wed: High: 63. Low: 35. Mostly cloudy, chance of rain late.

Thu: High: 41. Low: 24. Light rain early, then mostly cloudy, windy and cold.

Fri: High: 48. Low: 31. Clearing skies.

Sat: High: 61. Low: 41. Mostly sunny and warmer.

Sun: High: 50. Low: 28. Mostly cloudy, chance of rain late.