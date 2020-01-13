Quiet, warmer start to your work/school week

Meteorologist Jake Dunne says after a weekend packed full of wintry conditions, we’re in for a quiet and warmer start to the work week. Wake-up temperatures in the teens and 20s will climb into the 50s (40s where snow is on the ground) under partly sunny skies.

Areas east of Wichita are under a dense fog advisory this morning. Beware of low visibility and slippery spots as patchy freezing fog is possible.

After a mild Tuesday slightly cooler, but still above average air will return on Wednesday. Cold mornings in the 20s will warm in the 40s and 50s under mainly sunny skies.

Our next weather maker will move through the area on Thursday into Friday. This one will most likely bring a mixed bag of precipitation to the state on Thursday night with a transition to mostly rain on Friday.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Breezy and warmer with a mix of sun and clouds. Wind: S 15-25g. High: 55.

Tonight: Mainly clear. Wind: SW/N 5-15. Low: 28.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Wind: NE/SE 5-15. High: 56.

Tomorrow Night: Mainly clear. Wind: SW/NE 5-15. Low: 33.

Wed: High: 50. Low: 23. Mostly sunny.

Thu: High: 42. Low: 37. Increasing clouds; rain at night.

Fri: High: 55. Low: 24. Cloudy and breezy with rain showers.

Sat: High: 40. Low: 22. Mostly sunny; windy and colder.

Sun: High: 44. Low: 20. Mix of sun and clouds.