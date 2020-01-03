Quiet weather through the weekend

Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen says that the weather should remain rather quiet through much of the weekend with temperatures staying above normal.

Look for clear skies early Saturday with lows in the 20s. Highs will reach the 50s with sunny skies and west or southwest winds under 20 mph.

A cold front will come through Saturday night, but temperatures won't change much. Highs will still be in the 45-50 degree range for much of the area. Gusty winds early Sunday will go down quickly.

Next rain chance will arrive for far eastern Kansas next Thursday night with a cold front coming in from the northwest.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Tonight: Mostly clear. Wind: NW 5-15. Low: 25.

Tomorrow: Sunny, mild. Wind: W/SW 5-15. High: 52.

Tomorrow night: Turning mostly clear. Wind: S/SW 10-15. Low: 32.

Sun: High: 53 Mostly sunny; breezy early.

Mon: High: 49 Low: 26 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy.

Tue: High: 48 Low: 27 Mostly sunny and breezy.

Wed: High: 56 Low: 26 Mostly sunny and windy.

Thu: High: 50 Low: 38 Turning mostly cloudy; chance for a few overnight showers.

Fri: High: 44 Low: 30 Decreasing clouds.