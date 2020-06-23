QuikTrip seeking change amid coin shortage

A nationwide coin shortage has a local convenience store asking for your change.

Mike Thornbrugh is the spokesperson for the QuikTrip Corporation. His company deals in coins. Now, signs are posted at all of QT locations letting customers know that at this time, debit or credit is preferred. If you pay in cash and need change, it may come in the form of a QT gift card, and if you have extra change just lying around, they'll take it.

"We're just getting old fashioned with you," said Thornbrugh. "If you have coins in your piggy bank, your dresser drawer or your car come in, and we're redeeming, you know, penny for penny. So we're asking everybody to kind of help us. So we can help you in the short term."

Thornbrugh said he understands people don't like to use their credit cards, especially on minor purchases because they rack up on fees.

"So, you're really in a short term kind of teaching people. Change your habits a little bit if you can. And hopefully, we're doing everybody a favor, get rid of all the excess coins because we'll take 'em," Thornbrugh said.

QuikTrip isn't the only business affected by the shortage. Thornbrugh said any business that accepts currency or coins will be impacted. He said the federal reserve chairman sent out a notice last week informing businesses of a possible coin shortage due to the coronavirus and people not out spending coins, mints reducing production and places that you could go redeem coins, like banks, closing their doors to visitors.