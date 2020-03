The impact of coronavirus in Kansas will now be felt at your local convenience store.

Mike Thornbrough, a spokesman for QuikTrip, said Gov. Laura Kelly issued a proclamation temporarily suspending the sale of some self-service items.

For QT, that includes the roller grill items and fresh pastries.

Thornbrough said the QT Kitchen remains open to serve customers.

He also said employees have been cleaning the stores in accordance with the crackdown on COVID 19.