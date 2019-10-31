RCPD investigating Manhattan High shooting threat

Extra police presence will be on hand at Manhattan High School's East Campus today after a threat.

USD 383 posted on their Facebook page late Wednesday night that the Safe Schools Hotline received a tip from a concerned parent.

That parent said his daughter was told there was going to be a shooting at the East Campus today, and to wear red to avoid getting shot.

USD 383 says they have been in contact with RCPD and the Kansas Highway Patrol as a result.

The district says RCPD will have an increased presence at and around Manhattan High's East Campus today.