RCPD investigating Manhattan High shooting threat

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) Extra police presence will be on hand at Manhattan High School's East Campus today after a threat.
USD 383 posted on their Facebook page late Wednesday night that the Safe Schools Hotline received a tip from a concerned parent.
That parent said his daughter was told there was going to be a shooting at the East Campus today, and to wear red to avoid getting shot.
USD 383 says they have been in contact with RCPD and the Kansas Highway Patrol as a result.
The district says RCPD will have an increased presence at and around Manhattan High's East Campus today.