Rain and snow chances continue for Kansas

Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen says that a storm will deliver some snow and rain to Kansas in the coming days. Some of you may have shoveling to do by midweek.

Flurries will end with some breaks in the clouds expected by early Tuesday. Lows will be in the teens and 20s to start the day, and only warm into the mid 30s by afternoon. Look for skies to turn cloudy throughout the day with rain showers developing south central and east. In western Kansas, snowflakes could begin flying by early evening.

All of western Kansas is in the running for some snow, but a rain snow line will be moving through central Kansas Tuesday night and Wednesday, it should be moving through south central Kansas.

Highest accumulations look to be in central and western Kansas, with some 4 or 5 inch amounts possible. Wichita could see up to 2 inches, although many areas will get less.

A return to sunshine is expected by Halloween, but temperatures won't warm up much until late in the weekend.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Tonight: Evening flurries, then partly cloudy. Wind: N 5-10. Low: 27.

Tomorrow: Turning cloudy; PM rain showers. Wind: NE 5-15. High: 37.

Tomorrow Night: Rain likely. Wind: NE 10-20; gusty Low: 32.

Wed: High: 34 AM rain, then turning to snow in the afternoon. Breezy.

Thu: High: 40 Low: 22 Turning sunny and still breezy.

Fri: High: 47 Low: 25 Mostly sunny.

Sat: High: 49 LOw: 29 Mostly sunny.

Sun: High: 54 Low: 33 Mostly sunny and breezy.

Mon: High: 63 Low: 36 Mostly sunny and milder.