Rain and snow chances to return soon

Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen says that a nice day is coming up on Wednesday, then get ready for more winter chill and a chance for rain and snow. This won't be a big snow event, but some areas will see snow on Thursday.

Skies will be mostly clear into Wednesday morning. Lows will dip down into the 30s with light winds. Highs will rebound into the 60s with light westerly winds.

We can expect some light snow to reach northern Kansas Thursday morning. Clouds will increase with temperatures falling into the afternoon. Highs will only be in the 40s and 50s. Some rain and thunder is likely in south central Kansas Thursday night. Severe storms are not expected.

Chilly, but drier weather returns Friday with highs staying well below normal.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Tonight: Becoming mostly clear. Wind: S/SW 5-15. Low: 33.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Wind: W/SW 5-15. High: 65.

Tomorrow Night: Increasing clouds. Wind: S/SE 5-15. Low: 45

Thu: High: 59 Mostly cloudy; scattered evening/overnight storms.

Fri: High: 54 Low: 36 Showers early, then partly cloudy. Breezy.

Sat: High: 65 Low: 35 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy.

Sun: High: 70 Low: 45 Mostly sunny.

Mon: High: 74 Low: 48 Mostly sunny.

Tue: High: 76 Low: 54 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Chance for overnight storms.