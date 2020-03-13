Rain and snow continue into the weekend

Meteorologist Sarah Fletcher says Friday and Saturday's rain chances are just the beginning of an active weather week.

Snow will continue tonight for northwestern Kansas through about 8-9 a.m. Saturday. By the time the snow ends, up to about 4" of accumulation will be possible. A Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect for the northwest until 12 p.m. Saturday.

For the rest of us, the rain will be possible tonight into Saturday morning. Showers will move to the east, ending for central and eastern Kansas around noon.

Lows will drop into the 30s overnight with highs in the 30s and 40s tomorrow.

We'll get a break from the rain until Sunday night. More showers, mainly for central and eastern Kansas, will be possible through Monday morning.

We'll get warmer for the start of the workweek, with highs back into the mid to upper 50s. We'll even get into the low 60s on Wednesday, but we'll have more showers and storms possible by then.

We'll have an active week for weather, with showers possible Monday night, Tuesday night, through the day on Wednesday. Showers and storms will be possible Wednesday night into Thursday, clearing by Friday.

By the time all of the rain chances end, 1-3" will be possible in central Kansas, with up to 1" in western Kansas.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Tonight: Scattered showers. Wind: NE 10-20; gusty. Low: 38.

Tomorrow: Morning showers, clouds in the afternoon. Wind: NE 10-15; gusty. High: 48.

Tomorrow night: Cloudy. Wind: NE 5-10. Low: 35.

Sunday: Cloudy with overnight showers. Wind: NE 5-10. High: 46.

Mon: High: 59 Low: 39 Morning showers, cloudy afternoon, evening showers.

Tue: High: 57 Low: 45 Cloudy with overnight showers..

Wed: High: 62 Low: 45 Cloudy; showers/storms.

Thu: High: 71 Low: 51 Cloudy; showers/storms.

Fri: High: 60 Low: 46 Mostly cloudy.