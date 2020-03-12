Rain and snow headed to Kansas

Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen says that a winter storm will be pushing into the area Friday with rain and snow chances overspreading the area. Parts of the state will see accumulating snow (mainly across northwest Kansas).

Clouds will be increasing during the overnight hours and low temperatures will be in the 30s. Highs Friday will be stuck in the 30s and 40s with raind and snow developing across western Kansas and north of I-70. A rain snow combination will continue into Friday night with snow accumulations of 2-4 inches possible across northwest Kansas. Areas west of a Scott City to Hays to Smith Center line have the highest chance of seeing 2-4 inches.

Rain and snow moves out after Saturday morning, but the afternoon will be cloudy with drizzle. Highs will be in the 40s with east winds.

Skies will remain cloudy on Sunday with more wet and cool weather on the way for next week.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Tonight: Turning mostly cloudy. Wind: N 10-20. Low: 39.

Tomorrow: Cloudy and colder. Wind: NE/E 10-20. High: 50.

Tomorrow night: Cloudy; rain likely. Wind: E 10-20; gusty. Low: 40.

Sat: High: 49 AM rain showers, then PM drizzle.

Sun: High: 47 Low: 37 Cloudy and chilly.

Mon: High: 56 Low: 43 AM showers; scattered PM showers & storms.

Tue: High: 57 Low: 45 Cloudy.

Wed: High: 64 Low: 50 Cloudy; scattered nighttime storms. Breezy.

Thu: High: 67 Low: 54 Cloudy; scattered PM/evening storms. Breezy.