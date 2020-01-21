Rain and snow impacts Kansas into Wednesday

Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen says that winter weather will move through overnight and early Wednesday, but most roads are going to be wet or slushy, not icy. Temperatures will be near or above freezing starting out Wednesday, and by the end of the afternoon, much of the state will be back up in the 40s.

Some sunshine may return to western Kansas Wednesday afternoon, but clouds and some light drizzle will continue central and east.

Look for more chilly weather on Thursday with mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the 40s with gusty northwest winds.

A warming trend will return to Kansas, but much of the state won't experience it until the weekend.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Tonight: Mix of rain and snow; snow accumulation 1-3". Wind: S 15-25; gusty. Low: 34.

Tomorrow: Mix of rain and snow changing to spotty rain showers by afternoon; breezy. Wind: S 15-25; gusty. High: 41.

Tomorrow Night: Cloudy with some drizzle. Wind: S/NW 5-15. Low: 33.

Thu: High: 46 Mostly cloudy; sprinkles/flurries.

Fri: High: 47 Low: 28 Becoming partly cloudy.

Sat: High: 48 Low: 23 Mostly sunny.

Sun: High: 55 Low: 29 Mostly sunny; mild.

Mon: High: 58 Low: 34 Sunny; mild.

Tue: High: 47 Low: 37 Mainly cloudy; chance for evening showers. Breezy.