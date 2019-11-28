Rain and storms move in for Black Friday

Meteorologist Sarah Fletcher says the snow has ended, but more rain is on the way for Black Friday.

The system that brought rain and snow into the state for Thanksgiving will continue to move to the northeast, away from us this evening. Another system will move into the state on Black Friday, bringing a few rounds of rain and storms.

Tonight, lows will drop into the 30s with a cloudy sky. There could be some light rain, but most of the rain will hold off until Friday.

We'll have our first round of rain in the morning, moving into southern Kansas around 9 a.m. By noon, most of the rain will be in eastern Kansas, but we could have a few lingering showers in the central part of the state through the early afternoon. Highs will reach the 50s across the state.

Another round of storms will be possible in the evening, moving into western Kansas, ahead of a cold front around 6 p.m. The line of storms will move into central Kansas around 9-10 p.m., ending around midnight as they move into eastern Kansas.

By the time the rain ends, central and eastern Kansas could get around 1" of rain, with about a half of an inch possible in western Kansas.

Sunshine will return for the weekend, but the wind will pick up, with gusts around 40 mph possible.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Tonight: Cloudy. Wind: S/SE 5-10. Low: 36.

Tomorrow: Rain in the morning, then storms in the evening. Wind: SE 5-15; gusty. High: 55.

Tomorrow night: Rain ends, becoming partly cloudy. Wind: SE/SW 10-20; gusty. Low: 44.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Wind: SW 10-30; gusty. High: 58.

Sun: High: 47 Low: 32 Sunny and windy.

Mon: High: 50 Low: 27 Sunny.

Tue: High: 57 Low: 32 Mostly sunny.

Wed: High: 55 Low: 34 Mostly sunny.

Thu: High: 55 Low: 36 Mostly cloudy; scattered PM showers.